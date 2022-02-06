CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $57.32 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

