CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $91.31 on Thursday. CSL has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average of $107.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

