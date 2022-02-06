CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 42,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in CSX by 36.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 50.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CSX by 325.9% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in CSX by 87.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 629,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after buying an additional 293,000 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

