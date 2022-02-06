CTS (CTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.78. CTS has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $355,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 151.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTS shares. Cowen lowered shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

