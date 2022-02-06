Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,444 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.95. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.16 and a twelve month high of $143.94.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.