CUTcoin Trading 2.7% Higher This Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $17.43 million and $91.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00184096 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00031941 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00027094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.07 or 0.00388875 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00071692 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 158,934,162 coins and its circulating supply is 154,934,162 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

