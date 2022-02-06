Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Cytokinetics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.99) per share for the year.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.87.

CYTK stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 51,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,644. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

