D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $126.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Shares of DHI opened at $84.02 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In related news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,995,000. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,974,000 after purchasing an additional 58,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

