Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $198.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.98 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

