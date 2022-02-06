Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $297.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

