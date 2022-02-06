Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,008 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after buying an additional 623,775 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after buying an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after buying an additional 445,355 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after buying an additional 403,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $132,629,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $358.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

