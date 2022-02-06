Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 774 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hub Group worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average is $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $87.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBG. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

