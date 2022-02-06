Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 144 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,473 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,622 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,268,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,854,000 after purchasing an additional 182,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,879,000 after purchasing an additional 170,010 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after purchasing an additional 206,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.94 and a twelve month high of $184.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

