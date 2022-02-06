Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $20.65. 17,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 941,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dana by 385.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dana by 21.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dana by 110.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

