Danske Downgrades AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Hold

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.03.

SKFRY opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

