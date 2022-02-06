Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to post sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 752,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,370. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $71.34.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

