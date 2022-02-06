Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM)’s share price was down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 330,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,525,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The stock has a market cap of C$65.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.
Datametrex AI Company Profile (CVE:DM)
