Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM)’s share price was down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 330,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,525,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market cap of C$65.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells COVID-19 test kits. The company offers nucleic acid, antigen, and antibody detection kits. It also provides big data, artificial intelligence, and system integration services. In addition, the company offers NexaIntelligence and NexaAGENT deep analytics platform, as well as is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

