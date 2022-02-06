DAV Coin Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $550,546.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,558.06 or 0.99959781 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00073109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00297082 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00027014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001997 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

