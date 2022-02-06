Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 95,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 38,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,800,000 after purchasing an additional 203,293 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE:GIS opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

