Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Shares of CASY opened at $185.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.95 and a 200-day moving average of $194.08. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $180.39 and a one year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

