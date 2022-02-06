Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,795,000 after purchasing an additional 228,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,504,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,443,000 after purchasing an additional 342,596 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after acquiring an additional 105,077 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Shares of PNR opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

