Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 31.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 186,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,256 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 39.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 11.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

NYSE:SO opened at $68.69 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

