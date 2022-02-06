Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARW opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

