Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

DCRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 4,226.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $65,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 2,523.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRN remained flat at $$9.33 on Tuesday. 260,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,900. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

