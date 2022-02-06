DeFi Yield Protocol Market Cap Hits $6.25 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $6.25 million and $446,806.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00050943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.43 or 0.07163588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00055117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.20 or 0.99719943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00052694 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006629 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,527,073 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

