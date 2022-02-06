Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

DLX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. 386,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.54. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Deluxe by 18.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the third quarter worth about $1,250,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deluxe by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

