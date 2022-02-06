Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 482,942 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADVM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 759,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 539.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 682,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 364,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 236,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Soparkar bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

