Deutsche Bank AG Has $121,000 Stock Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

