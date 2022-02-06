Deutsche Bank AG Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 139,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Powell Industries by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 145,560 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,437,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $27.86 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.75 million, a P/E ratio of 464.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.33%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

