Deutsche Bank AG Invests $98,000 in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $12.12 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.33 million, a PE ratio of 242.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 4.42%.

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $1,863,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $189,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,385 in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

