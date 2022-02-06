Deutsche Bank AG Sells 555 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in South Plains Financial in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 25.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPFI shares. TheStreet raised South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $29.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $518.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 25.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

