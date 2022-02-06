Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €35.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SZG. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.82) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.46 ($36.47).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

ETR:SZG opened at €30.88 ($34.70) on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €21.17 ($23.79) and a 12-month high of €37.12 ($41.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.71.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.