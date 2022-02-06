Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target to €21.50

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €20.00 ($22.47) to €21.50 ($24.16) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($24.72) to €18.50 ($20.79) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Shares of GCTAF opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $43.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

