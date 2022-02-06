Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Target Price to $21.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 139.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

