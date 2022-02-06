Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $948.12.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $205.15 on Friday. Diageo has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

