Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Financial Contrast

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Royale Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 7.95% 12.95% 7.01% Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Royale Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Royale Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $2.81 billion 8.51 -$4.52 billion $1.92 68.78 Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Royale Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diamondback Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Diamondback Energy and Royale Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 4 15 1 2.85 Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus price target of $127.89, suggesting a potential downside of 3.16%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Royale Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas business. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Harry H. Hosmer and Donald H. Hosmer in October 1986 and is headquartered in El Cajon, CA.

