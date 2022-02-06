Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Achieves Market Cap of $900,958.85

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $900,958.85 and $1,878.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012357 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.74 or 0.00261668 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

