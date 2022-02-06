DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $20,366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,592,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $5,167,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

