Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 217,771 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,521,385 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Bank of Montreal worth $351,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,803,000 after purchasing an additional 354,609 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of BMO opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.41. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $120.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.44%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

