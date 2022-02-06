Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.16% of PayPal worth $497,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 48.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $126.08 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.64 and a 200 day moving average of $231.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.