Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of McDonald’s worth $397,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

NYSE:MCD opened at $260.06 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

