Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $369.37 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,135,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Carrier Global worth $369,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.90%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

