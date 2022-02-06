Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $465.14 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,651,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of 3M worth $465,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,451,000 after buying an additional 345,528 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,202,000 after buying an additional 211,922 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

3M stock opened at $160.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $160.10 and a one year high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

