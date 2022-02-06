Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,553,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 480,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.79% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $339,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

