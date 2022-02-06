Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.73% of Eaton worth $433,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,315,000 after acquiring an additional 166,639 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

