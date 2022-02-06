Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 45,522 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.82% of Trane Technologies worth $335,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,841,000 after acquiring an additional 144,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,351,000 after purchasing an additional 109,340 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,761,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $324,174,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Shares of TT stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $144.78 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.33 and its 200 day moving average is $188.53.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

