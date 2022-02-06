Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Gap Down to $88.71

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.71, but opened at $86.59. Diodes shares last traded at $88.15, with a volume of 1,671 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Diodes alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.30.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $441,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,300 shares of company stock worth $5,382,376 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Diodes by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 1,994.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.