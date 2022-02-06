Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 226.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Docebo were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,956,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCBO shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Shares of DCBO opened at $53.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24 and a beta of 2.44. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

