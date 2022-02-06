Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 1.6% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dollar General worth $29,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14,505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 68,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $6,002,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $202.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

