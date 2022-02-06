Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.

Several research firms have commented on CWXZF. lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

CWXZF stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

